Kenya: Nyong'o Urges Kisumu Residents to Suspend Demonstrations, Wait for Way Forward From Azimio

16 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has asked Kisumu residents to suspend their ongoing demonstrations and remain peaceful as Azimio leadership gives the way forward.

Nyong'o through a statement issued Tuesday morning told the residents to remain peaceful even if the announcement of William Ruto as the President elect is contested.

"Kindly suspend any form of demonstration and destruction of property as we prepare to inform you of the next course of action," he urged.

Nyong'o further appealed to the residents to have faith in the Azimio leadership as they work towards ensuring that their candidate gets justice.

"I wish to assure our people that the Azimio leadership is working with speed to ensure that justice is done to our presidential candidate Raila Odinga," he stated.

On Tuesday, police kept guard in Kondele as businesses remained shut.

John Ochieng, a matatu tout, told Capital News that they are waiting to hear from Odinga, so that they can resume work.

"We can't go to work, everybody is on standby to hear from Raila," he stated.

Roads within Kisumu city remained littered with stones and bonfires burning by the roadsides.

A few shops were destroyed Monday night as police battled youths who were protesting the election outcome.

