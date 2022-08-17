Kenya: KHRC Calls for Swift Probe Into Death of IEBC Official

Nairobi — The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has called for speedy investigations into the death of IEBC official Daniel Musyoka, whose tortured body was found in Kajiado.

Musyoka was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53 year old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub mortuary.

Through a statement Tuesday morning the human rights commission asked investigative agencies including the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to take action to ensure justice to Musyoka and his family.

"We're alarmed at the shocking news that Daniel Musyoka's tortured body was found in Kajiado.We draw the much needed attention of the DCI, and ODPP

to conduct swift investigations to secure Justice for Musyoka's family," reads the statement.

Musyoka who was the Embakasi East Returning Officer went missing on August 11 at East Africa Aviation tallying centre after he reportedly excused himself to make a private call at around 9:45am.

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe expressed her sadness on the incident and called for speedy investigations on the incident.