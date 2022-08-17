Kenya: Gladys Wanga Urges Azimio Supporters to Pray for Odinga After Presidential Race Loss

16 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Incoming Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has urged Azimio La Umoja supporters to pray for presidential candidate Raila Odinga follogin his loss to his main rival William Ruto.

In a statement on her twitter handle, Wanga also expressed her disappointment over the results.

"I am aware that many of you are currently hurting and struggling with disappointment and lack of clarity over what happened yesterday. As a strong supporter of Baba, I share your disappointment. I am hurt at a very personal level," she stated.

She however urged the coalition's supporters to stay calm, "soldier on with their support for Odinga and pray for him."

"let's stand firmly behind Baba and pray for him," she stated.

She indicated that the Azimio team was deliberating the way forward, hinting at a possible petition against the presidential results.

"Our very able legal team has assured us that the irregularities, the election malpractices and the lack of transparency with which Chairman Wafula Chebukati conducted the Commission's business are so glaring that yesterday's declaration cannot stand," she said.

