Kenya Airports Authority Moves to Labour Court as Airport Workers Down Tools

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) moved to court on Tuesday in an effort to appeal an order by the Employment and Labor Relations Court after airport employees downed tools citing pending negotiations on terms of service.

This is after a workers' lobby issued a strike notice to protest against KAA's failure to conclude and implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary-General Moss Ndiema told the employees to down their tools effective Tuesday.

KAA said it had since moved to challenge an order secured by KAWU, urging all workers to resume their duties pending the outcome.

"Kenya Airports Authority would like to inform the public and all its stakeholders that the announcement by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) on the withdrawal of labour by KAA employees is based on an Order issued by the Employment and Labor Relations Court Case No. E259 of 2022. The Authority has proceeded to appeal against the said Order," the Authority said in a statement.

The Authority assured the general public and airport stakeholders that operations at all airports were undisrupted.