Rwanda: Kagame Promotes Nkubito to Major General

16 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) Commander-in-Chief, has promoted Brigadier General Eugene Nkubito to the rank of Major General.

The promotion was announced on August 16 in a communique issued by RDF and indicated that the promotion takes immediate effect.

Nkubito is currently serving as the Division 1 commander overseeing Eastern Province and Kigali City. He previously served as Rwanda's Senior Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Sector Juba Commander.

