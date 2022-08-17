Rwanda: Kagame Promotes Nkubito to Major General

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) Commander-in-Chief, has promoted Brigadier General Eugene Nkubito to the rank of Major General.

The promotion was announced on August 16 in a communique issued by RDF and indicated that the promotion takes immediate effect.

Nkubito is currently serving as the Division 1 commander overseeing Eastern Province and Kigali City. He previously served as Rwanda's Senior Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Sector Juba Commander.