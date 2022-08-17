Rwanda: First Family Enumerated as National Census Begins

16 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame were enumerated today August 16, as the national population and housing census commenced across the country.

Census for the first family was conducted by Yusuf Murangwa, the Director General of National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), according to a tweet shared by Presidency.

The main census began today and it is expected to end on August 30, after covering all households.

Enumerators are already in different areas to mark the start of the exercise.

Household location, characteristics of each household member, health as well as housing and farming activities are the categories that embody questions to be put to households, whose outcomes will help the country in planning, according to NISR.

Rwandans living abroad have also been encouraged to participate in the exercise, where they will mainly answer questions regarding their identity, age and level of education.

