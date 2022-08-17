Rwanda: Police Seize Over Six Tonnes of Smuggled Lithium

16 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

Two people have been arrested after being intercepted while transporting 6.6 tonnes of lithium, allegedly extracted from a mine in Ngororero District.

According to the Rwanda National Police, the suspects, identified as Emmanuel Mpagaritswenimana, a driver, and Cleophas Ndutiye, the alleged owner of the minerals, were arrested on Sunday, August 14 and charged with smuggling and illegal trade in minerals.

The minerals were being transported to Kigali when the suspects' truck (a Fuso) was intercepted in Gatumba Sector of Ngororero District, CIP Mucyo Rukundo, the police spokesperson in the Western Province, said.

Rukundo told The New Times that the lithium metals had been extracted illegally from an already existing mining site, which has a licenced company.

Ndutiye, 40, and Mpagaritswenimana, 26, have now been handed over to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, who could file a criminal case.

If convicted of illegal trade in minerals, they face a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine of up to Rwf5 million.

According to the East African Community act, which applies to Rwanda, smuggled goods and the vehicle transporting them are auctioned.

With the development of electric vehicles globally, lithium, a metal used to make rechargeable batteries, is in high demand.

Rwanda has at least six known deposits of lithium, including Ngororero, Muhanga, Karongi and Rwamagana, whose extraction, officials say, presents huge economic potential.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X