Rwanda: Police Seize Over Six Tonnes of Smuggled Lithium

Two people have been arrested after being intercepted while transporting 6.6 tonnes of lithium, allegedly extracted from a mine in Ngororero District.

According to the Rwanda National Police, the suspects, identified as Emmanuel Mpagaritswenimana, a driver, and Cleophas Ndutiye, the alleged owner of the minerals, were arrested on Sunday, August 14 and charged with smuggling and illegal trade in minerals.

The minerals were being transported to Kigali when the suspects' truck (a Fuso) was intercepted in Gatumba Sector of Ngororero District, CIP Mucyo Rukundo, the police spokesperson in the Western Province, said.

Rukundo told The New Times that the lithium metals had been extracted illegally from an already existing mining site, which has a licenced company.

Ndutiye, 40, and Mpagaritswenimana, 26, have now been handed over to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, who could file a criminal case.

If convicted of illegal trade in minerals, they face a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine of up to Rwf5 million.

According to the East African Community act, which applies to Rwanda, smuggled goods and the vehicle transporting them are auctioned.

With the development of electric vehicles globally, lithium, a metal used to make rechargeable batteries, is in high demand.

Rwanda has at least six known deposits of lithium, including Ngororero, Muhanga, Karongi and Rwamagana, whose extraction, officials say, presents huge economic potential.