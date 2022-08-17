Sierra Leone: Deputy CMO Conducts Facility Inspection At Kingharman Road Hospital

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Clinical, Dr. Mustapha Kabba, and Director of Hospitals Inspection, Ibrahim Foday-Musa, made an unannounced check at the Kingharman Road Hospital on Monday, 15th August.

The team's drive was aligned with ensuring robust monitoring and problem-solving mechanisms to accelerate and maintain quality service delivery across all health facilities.

During the engagement with the management of the hospital, the team succeeded in outlining feasible solutions for addressing waste management, storage upkeep, and administrative shortcomings, and emphasized the need for partnerships.

Dr. Mustapha Kabba said they were presently working on a device that will be used to get rid of infectious wastes produced by health facilities within that community. In a related incidence, an international consultant from Inter Aide has trained 44 Incinerator Operators on the safe handling, maintenance, monitoring, and sustainability of this mobile device.

He added that the environmental health and sanitation form significant building blocks in solidifying public health and advancing policies and programmes to reduce chemical and other environmental exposures in air, water, soil, and food to protect people and provide communities with healthier environments.

He further thanked all the staff for the tremendous effort towards building a better health system in the country and urged all nurses and doctors to work with the agenda of the ministry of health and sanitation in ensuring healthcare services reach to every Sierra Leone in the country