Sierra Leone: Leone Stars Skipper Rejoins Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig side, Alanyaspor is said to have reached a happy agreement and signed Sierra Leone and former Fenerbahçe defender Steven Caulker.

According to Turkish base media, Ajansspor.com, the yellow-dark blues will pay half of Caulker's salary as the former Liverpool man signed a deal that will keep him until June 2023.

"Süper Lig team Alanyaspor reached a happy end in the transfer of the defender and signed with Steven Caulker from Fenerbahçe, "Ajansspor reported.

Caulker played in Alanyaspor in January 2019 until May 2021 scoring 5 goals from 71 matches before been transferred to Fenerbahçe.

The 30 year old was loaned to Gaziantep where he played in 27 games for the Güney team last season and scored 2 goals and 1 assist.

Africa: Totalenergies U23 AFCON Qualifiers Draw On Thursday

The draw for the qualifiers of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 will take place on Thursday 18 August 2022 at 13:00 Cairo time (11:00 GMT).

The draw will be streamed live on CAF digital platforms.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 scheduled in June 2023 in Morocco and will serve as qualifying tournament to the Summer Olympics #Paris2024.

39 Member Associations are engaged in African qualifiers. Morocco are automatically qualified as hosts to the final tournament. The remaining 38 teams will play the qualifiers.

Qualifiers Schedule:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

First Round (Home and Away): 19 to 27 September 2022

Second Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 21 - 23 October 2022/28-30 October 2022

Third Round (First Leg/Second Leg): 20 to 28 March 2023

Procedures of the drawing of lots of the qualifiers of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations

Format:

- 1st round: the 20 least ranked teams will play the 1st round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 10 teams to the 2nd round.

- 2nd round: The 10 teams qualified from the 1st round + the 18 exempted from the 1st round will play the 2nd round (knock out from home & away *matches) qualifying 14 teams to the 3rd round.

- 3rd round: The 14 teams qualified from the 2nd round will play the 3rd round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 7 teams to the final tournament in addition to the host country Morocco.

First Round (19 - 27 September 2022)

The participating teams in the 1st round (20 teams):

1 team from UNAF: Libya

3 teams from WAFU A: Gambia, Guinea Bissau & Mauritania

3 teams from WAFU B: Burkina Faso, Niger & Togo

1 team from UNIFFAC: RD Congo

5 teams from CECAFA: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan & Tanzania

7 teams from COSAFA: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique & Namibia

Teams exempted according to the ranking (18 teams):

UNAF: Algeria, Egypt & Tunisia

WAFU A: Guinea, Mali, Senegal & S. Leone