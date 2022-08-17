South Africa: Govt Alert on Spread of Foot and Mouth Disease - South African News Briefs, August 17, 2022

Cape Town —

Govt Halts Movement of Cattle Following Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease

The government has announced the suspension of all movement of cattle across South Africa, due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. The ban is valid for 21 days and will be reviewed weekly. The country is currently experiencing 116 outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), involving farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza announced. The minister's decision is aimed at halting the continued spread of FMD in the country.

Eskom Says Stage 2 Load Shedding May Be on Cards Today, Thursday

Power utility Eskom is warning that it may need to implement stage two power cuts again this evening Wednesday August 17, and the same on August 18, if the overall situation does not improve. A breakdown of a generation unit at the Arnot power station and three units at Tutuka power station, combined with the delays in fixing those, as well as those at Kusile power station, has led to the strain on power resources.

Student Accommodation Still Remains Huge Challenge for Govt

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has told delegates at the inaugural human settlements conference that her department, together with the department of higher education and training, will develop a model to assist in increasing student accommodation around universities. The minister said that run-down buildings in inner cities can be used for accommodating students and could be a chance for young developers to enter the property market. Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said t here is a huge need for student accommodation in the country. The minister said a study conducted in 2010, showed that at universities alone, only 20% of students were provided with accommodation.