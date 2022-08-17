Somalia: President Holds 1st Phone Talks With Ruto

16 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a phone conversation with the President-elect of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto on Tuesday.

Mohamud congratulated Ruto on winning his country's elections.

The President praised the people of Kenya, the country's political parties, the security agencies, and the leaders of the competition, for the peaceful manner in which their elections were held, which is an example of the democratic process in the countries of the region.

On his part, President William Ruto thanked President Hassan Sheikh for the congratulations and praise for his party's election victory and pointed out the respect and appreciation the people and the government of Kenya have for their brothers in Somalia.

The two Presidents agreed to strengthen the relationship between the two brotherly peoples and the cooperation between the two governments in the areas of development, stability in Mandiqdah, economic growth, and the fight against terrorism.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia wished the new leaders of Kenya to succeed in realizing the aspirations of their people in terms of development and to play a prominent role in cooperation and collaboration at the regional level.

