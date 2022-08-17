Kenya: Kagame Congratulates William Ruto, Kenya's President-Elect

16 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Kenya's President-elect, William Ruto, following his victory announced on August 15.

Ruto's victory was announced by Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 7,176, 141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the total valid votes.

"On behalf of the Government and People of Rwanda, I congratulate our Brothers and Sisters, the People of Kenya, for conducting peaceful elections on 9 August 2022. I also congratulate H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto, the President-Elect.

"The Government of Rwanda attaches great importance to the good relationship and cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda," President Kagame said in a tweet posted on Tuesday, August 16.

-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 16, 2022

Kagame's message followed a government statement issued earlier today, also congratulating Ruto, and emphasising the importance of the cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda.

Ruto, who has served as Kenya's Deputy President for the last ten years, defeated veteran opposition figure, Raila Odinga, who came second with 6,942, 930 votes, representing 48.85 per cent, according to the results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

President Kagame joins a list of several African leaders that have sent congratulatory messages to Kenya's president-elect, including all East African Community Presidents.

Others are Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Presidents, Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Hassan S Mohamud of Somalia, Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Other candidates in the Kenyan race for presidency were George Wajackoyah who garnered 61,969 votes representing 0.44%, while Waihika Mwaure got 31,987 votes representing 0.23%.

