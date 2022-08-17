Ghana: Office of the Registrar of Companies Takes Over Registration of Business

File photo: Jemima Mamaa Oware, Registrar of Companies

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has taken over the registration of businesses from the Registrar General's Department.

Other functions of the ORC include serving as the regulator of insolvency practitioners under the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act 2020 (Act 1015) and its Amendment, (Act 1031) as well as the official liquidator for government institutions.

This follows the formal inauguration of the ORC by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 22 July 2022 to take responsibility for the registration of companies, private and public.

A statement from the ORC said the Registrar General's Department would now perform other functions which would include the registration of marriages, industrial property rights, public trusts and administration of estates.

The statement said the ORC would manage its finances and fixed assets and appoint inspectors, receivers or managers to ensure effective compliance with the Companies Act, 2019(Act 992).

According to the statement, the Registrar-General Department was meant to temporarily perform the functions of the Registrar of Companies now being carried out under the ORC from the onset.

The ORC, the statement said, should have been set up 55 years ago but has now been established in line with the original intent of the framers of the Companies Act, 1963, (Act 179).

It announced that the ORC would continue to operate from the same premises with the RGD in all branches across the country namely; Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and Sunyani until the construction of its Head Office was completed and its operations moved there.

The ORC entreats Ghanaians to contact it on 055-765-3130/030-266-6180/030-266-4691.