Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Joins World Leaders to Congratulate William Ruto

World leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Kenya's president-elect, William Ruto following his declaration as the winner of the country's August 9 election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, announced Ruto as the winner on Monday afternoon after an hours-long delay.

Soon after the announcement, some leaders took to social media to send their congratulatory messages to Ruto.

Somalia's Presidency Villa Somalia shared a message from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, saying he "warmly congratulates President-Elect William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, following his election victory. The President looks forward to working with William Ruto towards stronger bilateral relations & closer cooperation between Somalia and Kenya."

Former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo also sent a message saying, "I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. William Ruto and the people of Kenyan following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country."

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote: "My congratulations William Ruto on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish you the best of luck in your endeavors ahead and we look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests."

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote: "Congratulations to William Ruto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people, and our continent with distinction."