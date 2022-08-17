Somalia: Gunmen Kill One Soldier in Ambush Attack in Somalia

Armed militias attacked a convoy of Somali forces traveling in the vicinity of Guri'el, a town in Galgadud town under Galmudug state.

The ambush sparked a confrontation that caused various casualties.

Residents said at least one Somali soldier was killed in the attack, while two others were injured.

The assailants behind the attack fled the scene, and the government forces conducted an investigation into the incident.

This attack is coming, while in recent times the armed forces have been conducting large-scale operations in areas of the Hiraan region in the center of the country.