Somalia: President Reinstates Army Ranks Stripped From Sadak Joon

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, issued a presidential decree to reinstate the full army rank of Brigadier General to Sadak Omar Mohamed (Sadak Joon) and his rights that were taken away by the former government.

In April 2021, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo stripped Sadak Joon, who was the police chief of the Banadir region, of his military rank. He also took away all benefits.

Sadak Joon lost his ranks and post after calling on the Somali Parliament to go to the election as Farmajo sought to extend his term.

Sadak Joon is currently a member of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.