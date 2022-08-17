Somalia: President Reinstates Army Ranks Stripped From Sadak Joon

16 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, issued a presidential decree to reinstate the full army rank of Brigadier General to Sadak Omar Mohamed (Sadak Joon) and his rights that were taken away by the former government.

In April 2021, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo stripped Sadak Joon, who was the police chief of the Banadir region, of his military rank. He also took away all benefits.

Sadak Joon lost his ranks and post after calling on the Somali Parliament to go to the election as Farmajo sought to extend his term.

Sadak Joon is currently a member of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X