Ghana: Document History of Ghana and Its Institutions - - President Urges Academia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the Ghanaian Academia to take particular interest to document the country's history and its institutions, and not leave it in the hands of foreigners.

The Board of Directors of Accra Academy on Monday called on the President at the Jubilee House to present to him a copy of a newly authored book on the history of Accra Academy, entitled "Accra Aca Bleoo: History of The Accra Academy from James Town to Bubiashie", by a Ghanaian academician, Simon Ontoyin.

Addressing the board President Akufo-Addo said the initiative of the author, Simon Ontoyin, must be emulated by other Ghanaians.

"I am overwhelmed by this; this is an excellent initiative. Unfortunately, we still don't do enough of our history. Up till today, much of the history of Ghana is been written by others and not by ourselves."

"... . and so, to see this endeavour succeed and come in this way, for me, is very heartening and encouraging," President Akufo-Addo said.

The author of the Book, Simon Ontoyin, told the story of President Akufo-Addo's short stint at Accra Academy, as a teacher and the relationship between the President's father Edward Akufo-Addo and his maternal grandfather, Dr J.B. Danquah, had with Accra Academy.

"Your Excellency, it is public knowledge that you taught at Accra Academy for six months upon your return from Britain before proceeding to the University of Ghana. In writing this book, I interviewed one of the students you taught at Accra Academy, Jonathan Simons, now settled in the United States of America."

"Perhaps his name rings a bell, Simon Ontoyin stated, adding: "he remembers that you once taught the class the British law of Primogeniture, that is to say, how Kings and Queens are selected to the British Throne."

"What is particularly interesting is that this student of yours was also your schoolmate at the Government Junior Boys School at Adabraka in the 1950s (you were two years ahead of him)" Simon Ontoyin said.

He said President Akufo-Addo's connection with Accra Academy, preceded the early 1960s when he taught at the school. "It may interest you to know that when you were about 12 years old your father Mr Edward Akuffo-Addo was appointed to the first constituted Board of Governors of the Accra Academy."

"Earlier still when you were about 7 years of age, your grandfather, Dr J. B. Danquah was appointed to serve on the first Board of Management of the Accra Academy. This was in 1951 under the chairmanship of Mr James Godfrey Tetteh O'baka Torto."

"So, your Excellency both your father and grandfather have served on our school board in times past and have no doubt contributed their quota to its success," the author added.

The Headmaster of Accra Academy, Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, in his brief, said the Free Senior High School programme had turned around many lives, urging the government to do all it could to sustain the policy.

President Akufo-Addo who was excited by the comments of the headmaster said he was surprised to hear that, particularly against the backdrop of some persons within the educational system who had expressed reservations about the policy or are opposed to it.

"So, to have the headmaster of a school as important as Accra Academy, so forcefully advocating for the free SHS, I think the merits of it are obvious," the President stated.

He said the government intended that through the policy "every young Ghanaian would have access to school at the secondary level."

Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, Justice of the Supreme Court, and Chairman of the Accra Academy Governing Board extended the school's invitation to the President to its 90th-anniversary celebration scheduled for 29 October 2022.

He said the management and staff of the school would be honoured to have the President join them to climax their 90th anniversary.