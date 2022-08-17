Ghana: Govt to Resolve Current Economic Challenges - Ejura MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejura, Dr Kingsley Osei, has underscored the government's resolve in containing the current economic challenges the country is currently facing.

He said the Youstart and the Modernisation of Agriculture Programmes were some of the measures the government was putting in place to mitigate the current economic challenges.

The MCE said this when the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGRD), Mr Collins Augustine Ntim, paid a day's working visit to the Ejura Municipality last week.

During an interaction with the staff of the Assembly, the Minister commended them for their punctuality to work.

The Deputy Minister was in the Municipality to assess the performance of government flagship programmes and infrastructural projects.