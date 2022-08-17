Gambia: First Lady's Foundation Presents Medical Items to Bansang Hospital

As part of efforts to complement Government efforts in the health delivery system, the First Lady's Foundation through support from Zaragoza based foundation, Arambia in collaboration with Star GSM Company recently donated medical equipment to Bansang Hospital at a ceremony held at State House.

Lamin Saidy, programme manager for the First Lay's Foundation said the donated items included wheelchairs, face masks, scanning machines, mistresses and hospital beds.

"Bansang Hospital has been our long standing partner and it has been our promise that we will support them," he said.

He assured donors that the materials will go a long way in uplifting the status of the hospital and beneficiaries.

Musu Ceesay, a staff of the hospital, receiving the materials, said the items would go a long way in complementing their work. "These are very good items and we need them."

Lamin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM Company thanked the First Lay and her foundation for the good work they are doing in the country, adding that the First Lay's Foundation needs to be supported to continue to contribute to national development.

Mr. Kaba who is Arambia's representative in The Gambia added that due to the First Lady's Foundation contribution to national development, Star GSM in collaboration with Radiance Magazine promoted the foundation's development projects in its first edition especially on health and agriculture.