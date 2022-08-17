Gambia: First Lady's Foundation Presents Medical Items to Bansang Hospital

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

As part of efforts to complement Government efforts in the health delivery system, the First Lady's Foundation through support from Zaragoza based foundation, Arambia in collaboration with Star GSM Company recently donated medical equipment to Bansang Hospital at a ceremony held at State House.

Lamin Saidy, programme manager for the First Lay's Foundation said the donated items included wheelchairs, face masks, scanning machines, mistresses and hospital beds.

"Bansang Hospital has been our long standing partner and it has been our promise that we will support them," he said.

He assured donors that the materials will go a long way in uplifting the status of the hospital and beneficiaries.

Musu Ceesay, a staff of the hospital, receiving the materials, said the items would go a long way in complementing their work. "These are very good items and we need them."

Lamin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM Company thanked the First Lay and her foundation for the good work they are doing in the country, adding that the First Lay's Foundation needs to be supported to continue to contribute to national development.

Mr. Kaba who is Arambia's representative in The Gambia added that due to the First Lady's Foundation contribution to national development, Star GSM in collaboration with Radiance Magazine promoted the foundation's development projects in its first edition especially on health and agriculture.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X