Gambia: Transport Sector Receives Over D696 Million Support Grant in 2016-2017

16 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

A report of the National Assembly Select Committee on monitoring the implementation of government projects revealed that the transport sector received over D696 million from 2016 to 2017.

"According to the presenter, the leading donors in the transport sector from 2016 and 2017 are AFDB with the contribution of GMD599,003,162.10 million, Kuwaiti Fund with the contribution of GMD80,000,000 million, and EU with the contribution of GMD15,793,696.00 million. All donor contributions to the transport sector in 2016 and 2017 were in the form of grants," the report stated.

In the overview of the Transport Sector, the report noted the accessible and affordable transport infrastructure facilitates social interactions and sustainable economic growth, adding that an effective and efficient transport system will boost private sector production by reducing production costs and increasing productivity.

"To increase employment opportunities, it's also impacts the lives of people both directly and indirectly. Directly, by enabling them to attain their basic needs - access to school, health centers, hospitals, food, and energy supplies. Indirectly, through economic growth, by enhancing the free movement of people, goods, and services from urban to rural or vice versa."

The committee report further indicated that employment in the transport sector is created in both construction and operational phases of the transport system, noting that improving and modernizing the transport infrastructure will contribute immensely to economic growth and employment.

"The Transport sector has the potential to support the productive capacity and long-term expansion of the economy. It is the government's objective to improve the transport sector in addressing climate change or greenhouse gas emissions. Improvement of public transport is key in transforming the country's trade and services, and a better road maintenance system and the use of more water-based transport in reducing loads on the road."

The committee emphasised that the government has taken significant steps towards the attainment of this goal through investment and projects to improve: road transport, maritime transport, river transport, and air transport.

