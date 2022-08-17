Rwanda: Five Players to Watch in Rwanda Premier League Next Season

The 2022/23 Rwandan premier league season kicks off on Friday, August 19 with clubs like Rayon Sports, Kiyovu and AS Kigali hoping to challenge champions APR for the league title.

Each season produces its own set of players who excel and last season saw the likes of Abedi Bigirimana, Shabani Hussein and Bosco Ruboneka among the stand out players.

This new season promises to be very competitive and Times Sport takes a look at five players who could take the premier league by storm.

Jacques Tuyisenge (AS Kigali)

The experienced striker needs to make a huge statement after failing to find his feet at APR FC last season.

Tuyisenge, a ruthless goal predator when he is in his element, will be the arrow head of AS Kigali as they seek to win the league title.

He is well versed in the game having previously also played for Gor Mahia, as well as Angola's Petro Atletico where he won trophies.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (Rayon Sports)

One of the biggest players in the Rwandan premier league this season, Rwatubyaye is back to the local scene.

He was the best defender in the first round of the Macedonian league last season before a terrible heel injury kept him out of action for seven months.

Rwatubyaye has been made the new skipper of Rayon Sports and a lot will depend on him if the "Blues" are to lift the title for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

Samson Babuwa (Sunrise FC)

The Nigerian striker needs no introduction in the Rwandan league having won the league top scorer award in the 2019/2020 season with Sunrise where he netted fifteen goals.

After moving to Kiyovu and a later sojourn in Angola, the gangling attacker is now back to familiar territory and he claims he is ready to explode.

Babuwa netted twice in three pre-season games for Sunrise ahead of the new campaign.

Moro Sumaila (Etincelles FC)

Etincelles have acquired a real attacking weapon from Ghana in the person of Moro Sumaila.

He has rich experience in the Ghana Premier League as he had stints with Dwarfs and Eleven Wonders during their days in the top flight.

He had the knack for scoring against the biggest clubs in Ghana and boasts of netting a brace against both Hearts and Kotoko in one season.

He is well noted for his versatility as he can operate as a main striker, supporting striker and also attack from the wings.

Peter Agblevor (Musanze FC)

This name will send shivers down the spine of both APR FC and Kiyovu as he made minced meat of them last season while he was at Etoile.

He netted a brace against APR in Ngoma as the game ended 2-2 and also derailed Kiyovu's title ambitions as he netted against them in Kigali in a 1-1 draw.

In all, he banged in six goals last season as Etoile suffered relegation to the second tier league.

Now at Musanze, Agblevor is expected to shine.