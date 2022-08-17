Liberia: Government Recognizes India's Contribution Towards Peace in Liberia

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister H. E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah has disclosed that the Government and people of Liberia take note of, and recognizes India's contribution towards the restoration of Liberia's peace, security, stability, and democracy; amongst other things, by deploying an all-women police unit of the UNMIL peacekeeping force in Liberia.

Minister Kemayah mentioned that in addition to making history as the first all women police unit of India in the UNMIL Peacekeeping operations in Liberia; the first of its kind in peace keeping operations in the United Nations, India facilitated Liberian women's involvement in policing and law enforcement.

Speaking at the occasion marking the 75th independence anniversary of the Republic of India, at the Monrovia city hall, on Monday, August 15, 2022, Minister Kemayah seized the opportunity to reiterate his heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Madam Droupadi Murmu on her election; and subsequent assumption of Office as President of the Republic of India, and to congratulate the Government and People of the Republic of India for the peaceful conduct of the elections recently held.

Minister Kemayah mentioned that history recalls how the unfurling of the flag of an independent and sovereign India, on August 15, 1947, further the effort; in igniting the spirit of freedom, and inspired the movement for independence and self-rule by peoples subjugated to colonial rule around the world. India has since continued to promote self-dignity and self-determination through peaceful and non-violent means; popularly known as ahimsa. Ghandi's philosophy of non-violence was made popular by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in breaking the bond of segregation in the United States of America.

"Mr. Ambassador, we are pleased with the growing strength of the bilateral relations between Liberia and India, which continues to be traditionally strong, cordial, and friendly. Our bond of friendship dates back to the 1900s when Indian nationals searching for business opportunities outside of their homeland entered Liberia as a friendly and receptive environment to explore business and other opportunities. Since the establishment of our friendly ties, both countries have developed much closer and more extensive cooperation in trade, para-military and strategic fields.

"We deeply appreciate, and are grateful for India's enormous assistance to the Government and people of Liberia in a wide range of areas; including, but not limited to education, health, security and transportation, all geared towards enhancing the development initiatives of the Liberian Government.

"We are equally pleased for the opening of a resident Indian Embassy near Monrovia, which will further enhance the cooperation and friendship between our two countries and peoples. Liberia is committed to reopening its embassy in New Delhi in the foreseeable future to further promote our relations at a higher pace.

"We pledge our government's unfaltering support to upholding and enhancing the good relationship between our two countries and peoples, as we look forward to exploring more productive and beneficial areas of cooperation between our two countries and peoples.

"We take keen note of, and appreciate the continuous support and contributions of the Indian Community in Liberia to our socio-economic development. The Government of Liberia; particularly, reaffirms its recognition and commendation of Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva; an Indian Business National resident in Liberia, commonly known as Jetty, who served as Honorary Consul of the Republic of India in Liberia for more than two (2) decades; but more so, immensely contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral ties subsisting between Liberia and India during his tenure as India's Honorary Consul in Liberia; and even up to present.

"We reaffirm the Government of Liberia's unwavering commitment to the continuous protection of the over 2,000 Indian nationals residing in Liberia, and the creation of an enabling business environment," Minister Kemayah noted.