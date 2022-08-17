Nigeria: Security Threat - Declare Total Ban On Okada in All Lgas, Lagosians Tell Sanwo-Olu

Following security threats on the city of Lagos, stakeholders in the state have asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to declare a total ban on operations of commercial motorcycles popularly known as okada in all local government areas of the state.

This was unanimously agreed upon at a stakeholders' forum on okada ban organised by the Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Information and Strategy. The forum was attended by stakeholders including security formations, royal fathers, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders and community development associations among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on May 18 announced a total ban on commercial motorcycle operations in six LGAs and nine LCDAs of the state with effect from June 1, 2022. The affected LGAs are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa. Subsequently was the inauguration of the Lagos State Anti-Okada Squad, saddled with the responsibility to aid the police and task force to implement and enforce total compliance with the law.

Stakeholders at the forum yesterday called for an extension of the ban on okada to all LGAs so as to ensure sanity in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Fredrick Oladeinde, said in the last two months, available records show that crime and accident rates reduced astronomically by 86 per cent and 63.7per cent respectively in the affected areas while a total of 7,500 motorcycles were impounded and crushed.