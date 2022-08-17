Kenya: I Have Delivered, Magoha Says as He Apologizes Over Appearance of Arrogance

17 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian Nakola

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says he has delivered during his tenure despite appearing to be arrogant.

Speaking during a press conference after commissioning phase 2 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Embakasi, Magoha stated that the results of his work speak for themselves.

"We are eagles and we fly high and we are not afraid. And we deliver. We deliver to the extent that even if you don't like us as eagles, you can go and count what we have delivered," he said.

"If during that process, we have looked like we are arrogant, then we seek your forgiveness but not that we are about to change. Eagles always keep on flying. Even when the eagle is going, he just disappears into the sky."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X