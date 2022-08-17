Uganda: President Arrives in Uganda

8 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

KAMPALA [SMN] - The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud started an official visit to Uganda on Monday, the 8th foreign trip since taking office in June 2022.

The president and his entourage were warmly welcomed in Kampala, the capital of the country, and were escorted to his hotel before holding a meeting with Museveni.

The President, who was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, Mr. Odongo Jeje Abubakar, received a salute from units of the Armed Forces of the country, while traditional dance groups performed in honor of the visit of the President and his delegation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose visit to Uganda will last for three days, will focus on the strengthening and developing of relations between the two governments and the promotion of cooperation with his country's counterpart Mr. Yoweri Museveni.

Also, the President will participate in the economic forum of Somalia and Uganda which will be opened in the country, while the businessmen and economic experts of the two countries will analyze the cooperation in trade, investment, and production growth.

