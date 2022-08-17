Kenya: Obado Rallies Luo Community to Support Ruto Presidency

Kisumu — Outgoing Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado has rallied the Luo community to support the President- Elect William Ruto noting that he harbors no hatred for the community.

Obado who was the point man to Deputy President in the Nyanza region during the campaigns stated that the election is over and the community must now move on as they chart their own destiny.

Speaking on Wednesday to a local radio station, Radio Nam Lolwe, Obado indicated that he has known the new president-elect over the years and he is a person who knows no revenge.

"He is not a bad person, let nobody worry that Ruto will frustrate our people, he can't do that, I can assure you," he said.

Obado whose term ended after the two mandatory terms stated that over the past years he called upon the Luo community to be tolerant and embrace democracy since in every election one must win and others lose.

He indicated that it was bad for the community to carry all their eggs in one basket, thus the need for him and other community members to cross over to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

"It is now our duty to ensure the needs of our community are taken care of in this new government and that is why I am there," he said.

Obado pointed out that the community should just maintain peace and never involve themselves in any form of violence noting that the Ruto administration will serve all without any bias.

"He is going to roll out development in this region just like in any other places," he said. "He is the president for all."

He noted that in 2007, Ruto stood with the community when Raila Odinga, his main challenger in the just concluded election was vying for presidency.

"I have known Ruto as a good person, you can remember in 2007, he stood with the community and was ready to die," he recounted.

Obado told the Luo community not to listen to those peddling lies against the President- Elect that he will disown Luo Nyanza and frustrate its leaders.

"Some people have been maligning the name of Ruto, some say he is a bad man who will neglect our community economically, that is not true," he said.

In his acceptance speech after being declared president elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, Ruto assured his political enemies that he will not seek revenge against them.