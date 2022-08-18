Kenya: President-Elect Ruto Says Ready to Deliver on Pledges

Nairobi — President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with all Kenya Kwanza leaders, Ruto assured that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans without exclusion.

He also lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace throughout the electioneering period.

‘We don’t have the luxury of time to waste. We must begin the process of delivering our promises to the people of Kenya. I will be leading this team to make sure that delivery of government projects goes to every part of the republic of Kenya,” Ruto

stated.

He said that his administration will uphold democracy and transparency so as to remain accountable to all Kenyans.

Ruto also said that he is aware that Kenyans expectations are huge and that they will endeavor to meet.

“In 2017, we had 25% in 34 counties, this year, we have won 25% in 39 counties; that broader mandate comes with greater responsibility to every Kenyan. There will be no room for exclusion of any part of the Republic of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

He committed that the public service will be professional, saying that servants will serve Kenyans equally without favoring them because of political affiliations.

He told public servants that their jobs are secure and protected and hence they don’t need to take sides.

“Political business will be carried out by political actors,” he said.

Ruto also assured Kenyans that his government will not rule through threats and intimidation, insisting that Kenya is a democratic country.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya we are having our democratic country back and everybody can speak to everybody about everything in every way they want, and nobody is going to victimize them. We live in a democratic country and that is how it should be,” he said.