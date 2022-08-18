Kenya: 10 Independent MPs-Elect Join Ruto-Led Camp

Nairobi — Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto's camp.

Ruto made the announcement after chairing a meeting with all Kenya Kwanza leaders at his Karen residence on Tuesday.

During the meeting attended by 163 Members of Parliament under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and 24 Senators, Ruto stated that his administration will ensure "no part of this country is divided and also bring government developments in each and every part of this country."

More to follow...