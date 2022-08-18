Tanzania: Tz to Receive More Investors, Tourists From Russia

TANZANIA is set to receive more investors and tourists from the Russian federation wishing to explore opportunities and attractions the country is endowed with.

This is according to the Russian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Andrey Avetisyan, when he spoke to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam recently, where he said that current trade volume between the two brotherly countries which stands at around 200million US dollars was very low compared to the growth potential.

"Russian business groups and individuals are emailing the embassy on an almost daily basis, enquiring for investment opportunities in Tanzania. This marks good prospects for recording trade growth in the near future to benefit citizens of the two countries," he hinted.

He also reiterated Russia's commitment to strengthen the bilateral trade relationship to benefiting people of two countries.

The envoy said that in turn, Tanzania authorities are positively responding by timely granting the Russian embassy all needed clarification on available opportunities and investments logistics required before one can start projects in the country.

According to him, Tanzania is socially welcoming to Russian, as many professionals did their studies in his country and they speak Russian language, which eliminates barriers of communication.

"Many doctors here speaks Russian, so no worry on where one can access medical education and more Tanzania students are getting study scholarship in Russian, hence," he said.

Moreover Tanzania has embraced openness in its business, and this is of interest to many Russian, the envoy said, adding that promotion of Kiswahili language is taken positively as many universities in Russia are teaching the East African medium of communication, hence, another advantage for investment.

"Some Tanzania products like tea, coffee and cashew nuts are of good quality and the demand for such products is high in Russia, yet supply is still very low. This is our job in the new trade strategy to open up more market for these products, so that Tanzanians can export more to our market," he said.

On the side of Tourism, Mr Avetisyan highlighted that more Russian tourists are set to start visiting Tanzania, after eased travel restrictions previously instituted globally to combat spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said in the year 2020, Tanzania received about 85,000 Russian visitors, and that such number can be reclaimed and even surpassed if there is a direct flight between the two countries.

The envoy said that other areas for intensifying cooperation, including cementing cultural exchange, while Tanzanian dances, arts and other cultural practices were catching eyes of many Russian citizens, while his country has a cultural center in Dar es Salaam which is a good starting point.