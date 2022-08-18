Mozambique: Government Relaxes Entry Visa Rules

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday announced new immigration rules, intended to attract more tourists and investors, which will be submitted for approval to the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

Announcing the proposals to reporters at the end of the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the changes in the entry visa regime are part of the "economic acceleration measures" launched by President Filipe Nyusi last week "that will place the private sector at the centre of economic transformation and development".

This package, Suaze continued, aims to speeds up improvement of the business environment, enhance the country's reputation as a safe destination, and create favorable conditions for attracting new investments.

As part of this relaxation, he said, the government "approved the revision of the norms of the regime for granting visas to foreign citizens who wish to visit the country, do business or invest in Mozambique".

This includes transforming the simple short-term tourism visa into a mixed tourism and business visa. That visa will be valid for 90 days, rather than the current 30.

The period covered by a temporary residence permit for investors will be extended from one to two years, if the amount of the investment is at least 500,000 US dollars. For investment of 50 million dollars or more, temporary residence permit will be for five years.

The new regulations give the government the power to waive entirely entry visa requirements for citizens of countries which are not believed to present a serious threat of illegal immigration.

Suaze did not name these countries, but the independent newssheet "Mediafax" appears to have obtained a list, which it published in Wednesday's issue. Visa waivers will cover citizens from all member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and all members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP). In addition, the visa exemption scheme will cover visitors from Germany, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, Indonesia. India, Japan, and Australia.

Suaze said the government will introduce an electronic system of visa application. Instead of visiting Mozambican embassies or consulates in person, those wishing to visit the country can end their application on-line and pick up the entry visa at the border.

"This procedure should take a maximum of five days" Suaze said, adding that "the government sectors linked to migration and tourism are working to ensure the effectiveness of this platform in the shortest possible time."