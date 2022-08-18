Mozambique: Covid-19 - 19 New Cases and 92 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 19 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 92 recoveries.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, 14 of the new cases were women and five were men. They were aged between 15 and 74.

Five of the cases were from Zambezia, with three each from Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza. There were also two cases from Cabo Delgado, two from Nampula and one from Tete.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,376,633 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 655 of them in the previous 24 hours. 636 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 19 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 229,909.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) rose from 1.29 per cent on Monday to 2.9 per cent on Tuesday.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but two new cases were admitted, both in Niassa. The number of patients undergoing medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 11 on Monday to 13 on Tuesday. Five of these patients were in Niassa, four in Maputo city, three in Gaza, and one in Zambezia. Two of these patients were in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19 on Monday. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,119.

Of the 92 recoveries declared on Monday, 50 were from Nampula, 17 from Maputo city, 14 from Zambezia and 11 from Gaza. The total number of recoveries now stands at 227,500, which is 98.95 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 263 on Monday to 186 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 47; Sofala, 25; Niassa. 25; Tete, 17; Maputo city. 16; Cabo Delgado, 13; Gaza, 13; Nampula, 12; Inhambane, 12; Maputo province, four; and Manica, two.