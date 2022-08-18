Kenya: U.S. Delegation to Meet Kenyatta, Ruto, and Odinga

18 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A delegation from the United States is Kenya for a meeting with top leaders days after a disputed presidential election in which Deputy President Willam Ruto won.

The US Embassy said the delegation led by Delaware Senator Chris Coon is in the country on a stop during its 5-African nations tour.

It is scheduled to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto who was declared winner in last week's presidential election as well as Raila Odinga who has disputed the results after losing.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman says the delegation will also discuss shared goals- health, security, and economic prosperity during the meeting.

Whitman said the Senator Coons-led team will also meet with conservationists, health providers, and organizations working to empower girls.

