Somalia: Somali Cabinet Holds Extraordinary Meeting in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU [SMN] - An extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre was held in Villa Somalia on Tuesday night.
The meeting, which was the first of the new government, was decided on several points, including the Reactivation of the National Disaster Management Agency and the appointment of a National Committee which consists of members of the Council of Ministers and scholars, businessmen, and civil society organizations.
The committee has been given clear mandates and instructions and that all governmental and non-governmental organizations should be directed to help the Somali people affected by the drought.
The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers called on the international organizations to work closely with the government offices that are involved in these urgent matters.
The committee includes Abdirahman Abdishakur, the Special Envoy for Drought appointed by the President in May.
The National Level Committee consists of:
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Interior, Federal, and Reconciliation
Minister of Religion and Endowment
Minister of Health and Social Welfare
Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development
Minister of Finance
Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism
Minister of Women and Human Rights
Minister of Internal Security
Defense Minister
Minister of Energy and Water
Special Envoy for Drought
Somali scholars
Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Civil society organizations