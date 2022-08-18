Somalia: Somali Cabinet Holds Extraordinary Meeting in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU [SMN] - An extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre was held in Villa Somalia on Tuesday night.

The meeting, which was the first of the new government, was decided on several points, including the Reactivation of the National Disaster Management Agency and the appointment of a National Committee which consists of members of the Council of Ministers and scholars, businessmen, and civil society organizations.

The committee has been given clear mandates and instructions and that all governmental and non-governmental organizations should be directed to help the Somali people affected by the drought.

The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers called on the international organizations to work closely with the government offices that are involved in these urgent matters.

The committee includes Abdirahman Abdishakur, the Special Envoy for Drought appointed by the President in May.

The National Level Committee consists of:

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Interior, Federal, and Reconciliation

Minister of Religion and Endowment

Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development

Minister of Finance

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism

Minister of Women and Human Rights

Minister of Internal Security

Defense Minister

Minister of Energy and Water

Special Envoy for Drought

Somali scholars

Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Civil society organizations