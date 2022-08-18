Tanzania: Tanesco Suspends Plans to Conduct Major Maintenance On Prepaid System

A four-day plan to conduct a major maintenance of prepaid customers (LUKU) system under the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has been suspended until further notice.

The firm announced the plan earlier on Wednesday and advised its pre-paid customers to purchase excess electricity units in advance before the beginning of the exercise on 22-25 August, this year.

However, the firm informed the customers later that the plan has been suspended and insisted in a newly released statement: "We will let you know when the exercise begins."

TANESCO concluded in the statement by saying, "We apologise for inconveniences caused."