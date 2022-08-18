Africa: Updated Totalenergies U23 Afcon Qualifiers Draw Procedure Following Djibouti Withdrawal

The withdrawal of Djibouti and the late engagement of Seychelles has necessitated a change to the draw procedure of the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco qualifiers.

The draw is on Thursday, 18 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt at 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT)

Below is the modified draw procedure:

Format:

- 1st round: the 20 least ranked teams will play the 1st round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 10 teams to the 2nd round.

- 2nd round: The 10 teams qualified from the 1st round + the 18 exempted from the 1st round will play the 2nd round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 14 teams to the 3rd round.

- 3rd round: The 14 teams qualified from the 2nd round will play the 3rd round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 7 teams to the final tournament in addition to the host country Morocco.

- The final tournament of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations will serve as final qualifier round to the Men Olympic Football tournament.

FIRST ROUND

The non-exempted teams participating in the 1st round (20 teams):

1 team from UNAF : Libya

3 teams from WAFU A : Gambia, Guinea Bissau & Mauritania

3 teams from WAFU B : Burkina Faso, Niger & Togo

1 team from UNIFFAC : RD Congo

4 teams from CECAFA : Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan & Tanzania

and 8 teams from COSAFA : Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia & Seychelles

Teams exempted according to the attached ranking (18 teams):

UNAF: Algeria, Egypt & Tunisia

WAFU A: Guinea, Mali, Senegal & S. Leone

WAFU B: Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana & Nigeria

CECAFA : Sudan & Uganda

UNIFFAC: Cameroon, Congo & Gabon

COSAFA : South Africa & Zambia

The zones will be mixed geographically in the preliminaries as follows:

POT A: 3 teams of WAFU A + 3 teams from WAFU B

· Gambia

· Guinea Bissau

· Mauritania

· Burkina Faso

· Niger

· Togo

POT B: 4 teams of CECAFA + 1 team of UNAF + 1 team from UNIFFAC:

· RD Congo

· Ethiopia

· Rwanda

· South Sudan

· Tanzania

· Libya

POT C: 8 teams of COSAFA

· Angola

· Botswana

· Eswatini

· Madagascar

· Mauritius

· Mozambique

· Namibia

Seychelles

To ensure fairness in the zonal distribution of the teams, 2 balls will be drawn from pot A and will play against each other, followed by 2 balls from pot B and will play against each other followed by 2 balls from pot C playing against each other. This process is repeated until all teams are drawn.

Matches 1 & 2: 1st and 2nd teams drawn from pot A

Matches 3 & 4: 3rd and 4th teams drawn from pot B

Matches 5 & 6: 5th and 6th teams drawn from pot C

Matches 7 & 8: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 9 & 10: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 11 & 12: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 13 & 14: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 15 & 16: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 17 & 18: Same procedures is repeated

Matches 19 & 20: Same procedures is repeated

Dates: First leg and second leg matches: 19 - 27 September 2022

SECOND ROUND

In this round the exempted teams are distributed according to their ranking.

· Teams of level 1 and teams of level 2 will play the winners from the 1st round by drawing of lots

· Teams of level 3 will play against each other by drawing of lots.

Level 1: Egypt, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa, Algeria

Level 2: Ghana, Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Cameroon

Level 3: Tunisia, Zambia, Congo, Sudan, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Benin

Matches 21 & 22: The 1st ball drawn from level 1 will play against win 1/2

Matches 23 & 24: The 1st ball drawn from level 3 will play against the 2nd ball drawn from level 3 (1st team drawn plays 1st match at home)

Matches 25 & 26: The 2nd ball drawn from level 1 will play against win 3/4

Matches 27 & 28: The 3rd ball drawn from level 3 will play against the 4th ball drawn from level 3 (1st team drawn plays 1st match at home)

Matches 29 & 30: The 3rd ball drawn from level 1 will play against win 5/6

Matches 31 & 32: The 5th ball drawn from level 3 will play against the 6th ball drawn from level 3 (1st team drawn plays 1st match at home)

Matches 33 & 34: The 4th ball drawn from level 1 will play against win 7/8

Matches 35 & 36: The 7th ball drawn from level 3 will play against the 8th ball drawn from level 3 (1st team drawn plays 1st match at home)

Matches 37 & 38: The 5th ball drawn from level 1 will play against win 9/10

Matches 39 & 40: The 1st ball drawn from level 2 will play against win 11/12

Matches 41 & 42: The 2nd ball drawn from level 2 will play against win 13/14

Matches 43 & 44: The 3rd ball drawn from level 2 will play against win 15/16

Matches 45 & 46: The 4th ball drawn from level 2 will play against win 17/18

Matches 47 & 48: The 5th ball drawn from level 2 will play against win 19/20

(Teams of level 1 and 2 play the 2nd leg at home)

.

Dates: First Leg Match: 21 - 23 October 2022

Second Leg Match: 28-30 October 2022

THIRD ROUND

Match 49: win 21/22 vs win 23/24

Match 50: win 23/24 vs win 21/22

Match 51: win 25/26 vs win 27/28

Match 52: win 27/28 vs win 25/26

Match 53: win 29/30 vs win 31/32

Match 54: win 31/32 vs win 29/30

Match 55: win 33/34 vs win 35/36

Match 56: win 35/36 vs win 33/34

Match 57: win 37/38 vs win 39/40

Match 58: win 39/40 vs win 37/38

Match 59: win 41/42 vs win 43/44

Match 60: win 43/44 vs win 41/42

Match 61: win 45/46 vs win 47/48

Match 62: win 47/48 vs win 45/46

Team mentioned first plays at home

Dates: First Leg and second leg matches: 20 to 28 March 2023