Ethiopia: SNNP Command Post Bans Public Gatherings

Addis Abeba — The military command post instated in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) regional state has held emergency meeting today and issued restrictions against holding any governmental and non-governmental meetings in woredas and towns of the Gurage zone for an indefinite period.

The regional command post issued a decree enforcing restrictions on public gatherings including meetings and demonstrations; bans on boycotting business activities; while establishing an 8:00 PM local time curfew on motorcycles and three-wheeler Bajajs vehicles.

The command post underlined that government employees are required to be present at the office during working hours and that action will be taken against those who do not comply. AS