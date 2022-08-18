Ghana: Leverage On Digitization for Digital Manufacturing - Dr Bawumia to Corporate Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said it is time for Corporate Ghana to leverage on government's digitization drive for digital manufacturing.

Digital manufacturing is a technology-based approach (application of computer systems) to manufacturing services, supply chains, products and processes.

Speaking at the inauguration of Academic City University College, a private University in Accra Tuesday, Dr Bawumia said Ghanaian companies that ventured into digital manufacturing would create more opportunities, jobs and income for the people.

"We need to explore and support a move into digital manufacturing," Dr Bawumia said, adding: "as the country moves into Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and 3D printing... we need to leverage all of this into the manufacturing sector. "

He called on Academic City University, which is noted for its innovations despite being in existence for about 4 years and other institutions, to lead the process.

"... and I am asking the Academic University to take the lead in this area. Our mechanics in Suame and other places can use a lot of spare parts that Ghana could manufacture digitally and also export."

To other higher learning institutions, the Vice President also encouraged them to prioritise programmes that offered young people skills relevant to the job market.

An accelerated industrial growth, Dr Bawumia indicated, was a necessary condition for enhanced economic growth.

The indispensability of skills in digital and information technology in the 21st century, according to the Vice President, would ensure the country's economic transformation.

In recognition of the need for the acquisition of such relevant skills, he said the government had implemented some ambitious education reforms to develop a critical mass of Ghanaians to be assertive and empowered.

The government, Dr Bawumia indicated, had initiated plans to establish universities in the newly created regions that would focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Dr Bawumia commended Academic City University for the innovative programmes the university offered.

"We appreciate the contributions of these private universities, like Academic University, as viable alternatives to state tertiary institutions, which are unable to accommodate the high number of pre-tertiary students and adult students who are interested in furthering their education but are unable to enrol in public schools.

"It has only been four years since the Academic City University opened its doors and it has already assumed a pivotal position in reshaping higher education in Ghana and the sub-region. A feat which astounds me beyond measure," the Vice President said.

He also commended the university for being the first institution in the region to offer a bachelor's degree programme in artificial intelligence and other forward-thinking programmes, such as robotics and biomedical engineering.