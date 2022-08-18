Kenyan Families to Dig Deeper in Their Pockets to Purchase School Items - Survey

Nairobi — Kenyan Families will spend more of their monthly income on purchasing school items according to a survey conducted by global company World Remit.

The survey showed that Kenyan families will spend over 1.75 times their monthly household income on school supplies.

The annual study which was first launched in August 2021 compares the average cost of basic education needs with the average annual income and fertility rates to determine the financial impact families will incur in purchasing the school items.

The rise in school supplies is expected to hit many households which are currently grappling with the high cost of living.

Out of the eleven countries that were included in the 2022 study, Zimbabwe reported the highest costs of education relative to average family size.

"In Zimbabwe, costs to send a family's house of children to school this year will cost more than 6 times more than the average household's income," read the study's report.

Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, and Guatemala are expected to pay more than 100 per cent of their monthly income on school supplies.

Moroccan families which have an average of 2.29 children will spend 50 per cent of their total monthly income on each child's basic school supplies.

For families in Ghana, buying shoes for their school-going children will be the item they will spend more money on as it accounts for 25 per cent of the amount of the school supplies they will purchase.

In Cameroon, costs for sending a household of children to school this year will cost families nearly 4 times their monthly income while in Ghana, basic shoes for school-bound children mark the highest expense, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of all costs this year.

Schools in Kenya re-opened on Thursday after a break they took as the country headed to the 2022 general election period.