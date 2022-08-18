Kenya: ODM Mombasa Gubernatorial Candidate Abdulswamad Heading to Court Over IEBC Suspension of Mini Poll

Mombasa — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir says he is heading to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the by-election in the region as earlier announced.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati postponed the elections for Mombasa and Kakamega indefinitely citing harassment and intimidation of his officials.

The elections which were to take place on August 9, were postponed on technical issues.

Nassir said that there was no reason to postpone the election.

"We are not going to allow an individual to violate and rape the Constitution of this country and shred it into pieces. We will not allow it. We will go to court and we are going to expect and order that those elections be held on the stipulated date!" he stated.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Kakamega Gubernatorial candidate Fernandez Barasa and his deputy Ayub Savula were similary expected to move to court on Thursday after leading a peaceful protest in Kakamega Town.

The commission also postponed elections for Member of the National Assembly in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).

Member of County Assembly Ward elections have also been postponed in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency - Meru County), and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency - Nairobi County).