Kenya: President Kenyatta Assures Transition Process Will Be Smooth

18 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured that the transition process will be smooth.

The Head of State made the commitment as he met with religious leaders on Thursday at State House Nairobi who paid him a courtesy call.

The interfaith group, including Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Mombasa Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Antony Muheria of Nyeri, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and the Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Hassan Ole Naado, commended President Kenyatta for his leadership which has ensured peace, stability and cohesion amongst the Kenyan communities.

The religious leaders expressed gratitude to the Head of State for working towards a united Kenya by creating a path of inclusivity for all Kenyans.

Other members of the clergy who attended the meeting included Sheikh Yusuf Nasur Maki, Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Bishop Emeritus David Oginde, Bishop Emeritus Silas Yego, Bishop Robert Langat, Canon Chris Kinyanjui and Father Ferdinard Lugonzo.

