Rwanda/Ethiopia: CHAN 2023 Qualifiers - Amavubi Coach Names Squad for Ethiopia Tie

Carlos Alòs, the head coach of the national football team, Amavubi has named a provisional squad to start preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The squad was released on Wednesday night via the official Twitter page of Rwanda Football Federation - Ferwafa.

Rwanda face Ethiopia in the first-leg on August 26 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, before they host the decisive encounter on September 3, at Huye Stadium.

The Ethiopian team will host their home match in Tanzania after CAF, the African football governing body, ruled that the continent's second populous country has no eligible stadium for international matches.

Amavubi, comprising of only home-based players, will report to camp on Sunday, August 21.

Rwanda has been to four CHAN finals tournaments, and twice (2016 and 2021) reached the quarter-finals, out of seven editions of the competition since 2009.

Algeria will organise the 8th edition from January 8 to January 31, 2023.

Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure, Pierre Ishimwe and Fiacre Ntwari.

Defenders: Clement Ishimwe, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Claude Niyomugabo, Thierry Ndayishimiye, Elie Ganijuru, Ally Serumogo, Samuel Ndizeye, Prince Buregeya and Marc Nkubana.

Midfielders: Eric Nsabimana, Haruna Niyonzima, Blaise Nishimwe, Bonheur Mugisha, Ruboneka Jean Bosco and Olivier Niyonzima.

Forwards: Dominique Savio Nshuti, Ramadan Niyibizi, Jean Bertrand Iradukunda, Fred Muhozi, Dominique Ndayishimiye and Jack Tuyisenge.