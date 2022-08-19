Algeria - Dozens Killed in Wildfires

18 August 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A series of forest fires has left dozens of people dead in Algeria. Most of the casualties occurred in El Tarf, on the border with Tunisia.

At least 30 people were dead following a series of forest fires in Algeria, the country's civil defense service announced on Thursday.

An additional 161 people were injured -- 21 of them critically -- according to the civil defense service.

What have officials said about the blazes?

Algerian Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told state television that authorities have registered at least 106 wildfires in numerous provinces in the east since early August. Beldjoud said unknown persons had started some of the blazes.

Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahamne was in El Tarf Thursday, near the Tunisian border, Algerian media reported. He inspected damage and ordered the mobilization of all state resources to control the blazes.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune conveyed solidarity with the victims in a message of condolences for the victims of the fires.

What more is known about the fires?

The fires burned approximately 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) of land, including forests and bushland. Thousands of people in the civil defense and army have been mobilized to deal with the forest fires.

A journalist in El Tarf told AFP that there are "scenes of devastation" en route to El Kala in the far northeastern corner of Algeria. Emergency services continued to battle a blaze on Tonga Lake.

Last year, at least 90 people were killed in wildfires in northern Algeria. Several people were detained in connection with incidents of suspected arson.

Fatal fires are an annual fact of life in Algeria where climate change has churned about a rapid desertification in the north African nation.

(AFP, AP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X