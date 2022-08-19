Kenya: AFC Leopards Extend Washington Munene's Contract

18 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Victoria Njonjo

Nairobi — Washington Munene has extended his stay with Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards for the next one year after spending three seasons with the team.

Washington, former Wazito FC defender, had scored three goals for the team last season and he seemed pleased to be staying with the team.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family. Definitely pleased to have extended my stay here. I want to continue at this amazing club and I am excited for the future."

More players like Levis Opiyo, Peter Thiong'o including their captain Eugene Mukangula have also extended their contracts with the team.

According to AFC assistant coach Tom Juma, the team is focused on winning the League this season as it intensifies its pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 season.

"We have just started with the pre-training and so far so good." Said Juma in an interview with Capital Sport.

Juma revealed that they are short of players and they are looking forward to getting more.

