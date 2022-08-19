Kenya: Shujaa to Face England, Samoa in Season Ending Los Angeles Sevens

Nairobi — After their experience at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they reached the Cup Quarters, the national sevens team Shujaa switches attention to the season ending Los Angeles Sevens.

For the tournament that runs on August 27 and 28, Shujaa have been drawn in Pool D with Samoa, England and Scotland and will begin their campaign with a clash against the Samoans.

Damian McGrath's charges will be looking to finish the season on a high with the experience picked up from Birmingham.

"I am really proud of what the boys have done in Birmingham and though we didn't achieve what we had targeted, there are so many lessons we picked. We played well overall but there are some specifics that we need to improve on. We need to continuously play on the highest level," said the tactician after the team's experience in Birmingham.

At the Commonwealth Games, Shujaa won 27-14 against Uganda, thrashed Jamaica 45-0 and narrowly lost 7-5 to Australia in their group matches.

In the Cup quarters, the team faced defending champions New Zealand's All Blacks and lost 31-0 then dropped to the fifth place play-off where they lost 22-12 with two last minute tries against Scotland.

The World Rugby Sevens Series season ending tournament is scheduled for the final weekend of this month before teams switch attention to the Rugby World Cup set for South Africa next month.

The tactician is expected to give some few new faces a run in in Los Angeles as he looks to expand his picking pool for the World Cup.

The tactician has previously said he picked out several players from the just concluded national series and he expects to include them in the training camp before he names his final squad.

At the World Cup, Shujaa will start their campaign in the Championship Cup qualifying round against Tonga on September 9.

Los Angeles 7s

Pool A: Australia, Spain, Argentina, Japan

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, USA, Canada

Pool C: Fiji, Ireland, France, Wales

Pool D: Samoa, England, Scotland, Kenya