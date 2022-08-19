Nigeria: Lagos Govt Extends Okada Ban to Four Lgas

18 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The development means that Okada operations have been banned in 10 out of 20 LGAs in the state.

The Lagos State government has announced a ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists called Okada in four additional LGAs of the state and six LCDAs.

The state's Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, announced the second phase of the ban during a press briefing, on Thursday.

The additional LGAs are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin.

The ban takes effect on 1 September.

The affected LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Mr Oladeinde explained that the decision was carried out to improve the peace and security of the residents.

"The governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGAs and six LCDAs for the second phase of the total ban in addition to the ongoing ban in the six LGAs," the commissioner said.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists across Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa local councils.

So far, the state has restricted the movement of Okada riders to 10 out of the 20 LGAs in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu told the police to enforce the order without compromise, sternly warning that the State Government would not condone any security formation that relaxes the new ban in its jurisdiction.

The ban was triggered by the killing of David Imoh.

The sound engineer was lynched by a band of unruly Okada riders in the upscale Lekki neighbourhood, after a disagreement between a rider and a passenger.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Wednesday said that they are considering a total ban of the Okada operations across the state.

He spoke at a forum, held in Lagos, tagged "Okada Ban, What Next: Review of Enforcement and Compliance, Two Months After."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

