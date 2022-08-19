Kenyan Midfielder Helps Simba Queens Qualify for CAF Champions League Qualifier Quarter Final

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino scored as Tanzania's Simba Queens became the first team to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA regional qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Uganda's She Corporate.

The home girls picked the second successive victory in the group and will now only need a draw in their last match to finish top of the group.

They had started their campaign with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Burundi's Garde Republic.

Aquino who joined Simba from Kenya Women's Premier League side Gaspo has started both their regional qualification matches and she got into the scoresheet after 27 minutes with a well curled freekick from outside the area that caught the keeper off her guard.

Opa Clement had a chance to increase Simba Queens' lead after 31 minutes, but shot wide from close range. At the stroke of half time Phiona Nabbumba had the chance to level the score, but also missed the target.

In the second half She Corporate tried to push forward to try and get a goal, but found the Simba Queens defenders up to the task.

Pambani Kuzoya increased Simba Queens' lead with a fine finish after 62 minutes. The She Corporate defenders and goalkeeper failed to clear away a ball in the box giving Kuzoya room to finish with a low shot.

Another Kenyan that was part of the Simba Queens squad is Topister Situma, who played for Vihiga Queens as they won the CECAFA title last year and played in the inaugural Champions League.

Meanwhile, South Sudan's Yei Joint Stars who were the whipping girls of the tournament last year picked their first ever continental win with a 6-0 victory over Burundi's Garde.

Deborah Alworonga scored four by herself with Mariam Lasuba adding two more in the emphatic win.