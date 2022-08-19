Kenya: Nairobi Governor-Elect Sakaja, Igathe Hold Discussions After Election

18 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja on Thursday met with his competitor in the just concluded general election Plycarp Igathe and held talks with him.

The two were captured having a lively conversation in a city hotel, as they partook a beverage.

Sakaja who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket had earlier on invited Igathe for a cup of coffee after defeating him in the Governor's race.

He commended Igathe for engaging in 'clean politics' and putting up a good fight.

"Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother Polycarp Igathe

this afternoon. Amesema ni #Naitunavyoitaka #SiasaSafi," Sakaja stated.

Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against Igathe's 573,518 votes.

Following Sakaja's declaration as Governor Elect, Igathe conceded defeat saying that he respects the decision of the people of Nairobi, also thanking his supporters for voting for him.

"The Governor of Nairobi is his Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya," Igathe tweeted.

The battle for Nairobi Governor's seat attracted nine candidates, however it narrowed down to a two-horse race between Sakaja and Igathe.

Independent candidate Ann Kagure managed 10,086 votes.

