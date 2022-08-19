Kenya: Azimio Titters as UDM Party Moves to Kenya Kwanza

Nairobi — The United Democratic Movement (UDM) with its seven MPs, two senators, two governors and 35 Members of County Assembly have joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Those who moved include Party Leader and Mandera Senator-Elect Ali Roba, Deputy Party Leader and Marsabit Governor-Elect Mohamud Ali and Mandera Governor-Elect Mohamed Adan Khalif who were present at President-elect William Ruto's Karen Residence, Nairobi.

This is as the battle for numbers in both houses continues to ensure they have the numbers to elect speakers, leadership of key committees and ultimately control House business.

Legally, UDM remains in Azimio La Umoja coalition when it comes to determining which alliance has the majority of numbers so as to choose a Majority Leader and Minority leader.

Their move might defeat the choice of Speaker fronted by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya in the National Assembly where they have the majority of legislators.

Others were Deputy Governor-Elect Mandera Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).

However they are four parliamentary elections still pending after voting in those regions was postponed indefinitely with the poll commission citing harassment.

In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza Alliance has an upper hand as they garnered 24 seats while their rivals Azimio La Umoja One Kenya managed 23 seats.

Already the Ruto-led coalition has an advantage on control of the Senate in electing the speaker if the status quo remains.

Sources indicated that the slot was already reserved for PAA Party Leader Amason Kingi which was in line with the coalition's party agreement deposited at the registrar of political parties.

Azimio is said to have fronted former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende for the slot.

But the fate on who will become the next speaker is subject to political dynamics before the 13th Parliament convenes for its first session which is expected before September 9.

without which a president would be severely handicapped in pushing through his agenda.