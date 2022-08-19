Kenya: DPP Haji Directs IG Mutyambai to Submit File On IEBC Returning Officer's Murder Within 7 Days

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to submit the investigation file on the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer for Embakasi East Daniel Musyoka by August 25, 2022.

Haji directed Mutyambai to "undertake comprehensive investigations into the matter and submit the resultant investigation file."

Musyoka went missing on August 11, 2022, after he reported for work at the East African School of Aviation.

On Monday, his body was discovered in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok, by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53-year-old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub-mortuary.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has since committed to appointing a lawyer to the family of Musyoka to aid in the ongoing probe.

"We will follow up on the investigations to ensure full accountability for this senseless and heinous death," the Society's President Eric Theuri said.

On Thursday, the electoral body Chairperson Wafula Chebukati called for the arrests of officials who assaulted the Commission's officials at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Chief Executive officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan were physically attacked, assaulted, and injured by persons in the company of confident political leaders during the August 15 incident.

He called on security and prosecuting agencies to bring all the suspects to book to ensure the victims get justice.

"We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation," he said.