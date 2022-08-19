Tanzania: Zanzibar Digs On Reasons Behind Water Shortage

AS a crucial step towards ending water scarcity in different areas of Zanzibar, the Isles Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals (WMNM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Water Partnership (GWP) to undertake research to find out causes of the scarcity.

The signing ceremony under 'Implementation of the Clean and Safe Water Master Plan Zanzibar' was held on Wednesday at WMNM offices at Maisara area, where the Ministry's Principal Secretary (PS), Mr Joseph Kilangi and the Executive Director of the GWP Dr Victor Kongo signed the MoU.

The Zanzibar's WMNM Minister Mr Shaib Kaduara and other officers from both the Ministry and GWP witnessed the signing ceremony.

Kilangi explained that the findings will help the implementation of the Master Plan for Water Zanzibar 2022-2027.

He said the existing challenges in water supply require detailed research, including water infrastructure and preferred location/areas for drilling wells and boreholes.

"The Global Water Partnership Institute will be able to help carry out the necessary studies so that the water problem can be solved, because many areas have been lacking water for a long time. We want thorough study into the problem," said Kilangi.

Dr Kongo said that the agreement will bring success in implementing the Zanzibar Water Master Plan, where his institute has planned to conduct various studies as well as find water projects for Zanzibar.

The GWP Chairperson Engineer Ngwisa Mpembe promised to bring research experts in water issues to Zanzibar, as he asked the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals to include research in the Government's General Plan.